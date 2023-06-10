By Euronews with AFP, AP

Experts warn of perils in the water as rescuers race to save stranded pets.

The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam looks set to have far-reaching consequences.

It turned the Dnipro River, a front line in the war, into a seething and swollen torrent, sweeping people, property and pollution downstream.

Experts have told Euronews the river could contain toxins as well as unexploded mines and munitions.

UN Scientist Dr Andrea Hinwood warned pesticides, oil and pollutants could be in the water, while weapons expert Andy Duncan, of the International Committee of the Red Cross, said unexploded munitions and mines could lie undetected in silt washed downstream.

Animal charity founder Oleksandr Todorchuk, warned ecocides of this sort do not respect political borders.

Watch the video above to see the expert assessment of the consequences.