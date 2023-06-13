Three dead and others hit by van in Nottingham, say UK police

Officers in the central English city said they believe the incidents are related.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed in Nottingham, according to police.

Nottinghamshire Police said there had been a "horrific and tragic incident" on Tuesday, cordoning off parts of the central English city.

Police were called to a road near the city centre after 4 a.m. local time, finding two people dead in the street. A man was also found dead some 3km away.

Officers then responded to another incident where a van had attempted to run over three people. They are currently being treated in hospital.

The city's police force described the situation as "serious", saying they believed the incidents were connected.

@westbridgfordwirenews Police said on Tuesday 13 June: Officers and other emergency services are currently in attendance at an ongoing serious incident. There are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated. We are asking the public and motorists to please avoid the following areas and plan alternate routes. The following roads are currently closed – Ilkeston Road, Milton Street, Magdala Road, Maples Street, Woodborough Road from junction of Magdala Road into the city, Maid Marian Way junction of Parliament Street. Chief Inspector Neil Humphries, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers are currently on scene at multiple road closures due to an ongoing incident. “Please avoid these areas as they are expected to remain closed for some time.” Further updates will follow . #nottinghamshire#notts#nottingham#westbridgford#police#fire#incidentresponse#tiktokuk#majorincident ♬ original sound - West Bridgford Wire News

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody.

MP for Nottingham East Nadia Whittome said the city was "devastated" by what had happened.

"Nottingham is a beautiful city, home to brilliant people from all backgrounds," she wrote on Twitter. "We are shaken by today's events, but will meet them collectively as a community and heal together."

Travel disruptions were reported in central Nottingham, with multiple roads closed and local tram services suspended.

“This is a horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people," said Chief Constable Kate Meynell. “We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody.

She said the investigation was in its "early stages", with detectives working to work out what happened.

“We ask the public to be patient while inquiries continue," Meynell added.

"At this time, a number of roads in the city will remain closed as this investigation progresses.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has thanked police and emergency services for their continuing response, saying he is being "updated on developments".

"My thoughts are with those injured, and the family and loved ones of those who have lost their lives," he said.

