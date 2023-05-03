By Euronews with AFP

Police arrested a suspect, a seventh-grade student, who apparently fired several shots from his father's gun.

Eight teenagers and a guard were killed early Wednesday after a 14-year-old boy opened fire at a school in central Belgrade, according to a statement by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"In a shooting that occured this morning at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School in Vračar, eight children and a security guard were killed. Six students and a teacher are injured and are currently being treated at the Tiršova emergency center," the statement said.

Police identified the shooter by his initials, KK. The statement said he was a student at the school and was born in 2009. He was arrested in the school's courtyard and was led out by the police.

Police block streets around the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, 3 May 2023

A Serbian government press conference is due to take place at 1.15 pm CET.

Police said they had received a call about the shooting in the school at around 8.40 am local time.

Terrified parents have arrived at the school trying to find their children.

Local media footage from the scene showed commotion outside the school as police removed the suspect, whose head was covered as officers led him to a car parked in the street.

The Nova news outlet spoke to one of the teenage girls who was at the scene and said the shooter started "shooting indiscriminately and he had two clips with him. I dropped to the floor on top of my two friends and pretended to be dead."

Mass shootings in Serbia are extremely rare. Experts, however, have repeatedly warned of the number of weapons left over in the country after the wars of the 1990s.

Police sealed off the blocks around the school, in the centre of Belgrade. Primary schools in Serbia have eight grades.