By Euronews

Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina breaks down where Ukrainian forces are fighting as Kyiv's counteroffensive begins.

The Ukrainian counteroffensive has begun, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) on Thursday.

"The counteroffensive won’t likely unfold as a single grand operation," the ISW described. "It will likely consist of many undertakings at numerous locations of varying size and intensity over many weeks."

Ukrainian forces have made limited gains around Bakhmut, including advances near Berkhivka and along the western bank of the Siverskyi Donets Canal west of Andriivka.

They are also continuing to conduct limited ground attacks on the administrative border between the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The country's Deputy Defence Minister, Hanna Malyar, stated that fighting in the Velyka Novosilka direction continues.

