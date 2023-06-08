EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Romania and neighbouring countries

Euronews.
Euronews.   -  Copyright  ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ
By Euronews  with AFP

According to officials, there was some damage to infrastructure but no casualties so far.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 on the Richter scale hit western Romania on Wednesday afternoon.

Locals said it only lasted about ten seconds but caused some structural damage. No casualties have been reported.

 " I felt like a tank was passing by and I could hear it`s crawlers, I felt big trepidations. Everything was moving," said a local Romanian resident.

The epicentre was located in Banat, in Arad County, at a depth of 6.4 kilometres. The tremor was felt in several countries including Hungary, Croatia, and Serbia.

 A separate shallow quake was also registered in Bulgaria, which, 46 years ago, suffered its most deadly quake killing 130 people in the city of Svishtov.

