By Euronews with AP/AFP

All the latest news from the war in Ukraine.

Kyiv hammered by Russian attacks - again

Drones and missiles continued to bombard the Ukrainian capital on Monday, only a few hours after another attack.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said there were explosions in central districts, with emergency services dispatched to the scene.

Many residents initially ignored the air raid alarm until the calm was shattered by loud blasts in the heart of the city.

"Don't leave the shelters!" he wrote on the Telegram messaging app as residents ran to shelters in metro stations.

There were no immediate reports of damage or deaths.

Kyiv has been battered by Russian strikes 16 times this month alone, with the last two nights being especially ferocious.

On Saturday, Ukraine suffered the biggest drone attack since the start of the war, according to local military authorities.

They have previously accused Kremlin of trying to "keep the civilian population in a state of deep psychological tension" with continuous attacks aimed at non-military infrastructure.

Russia accused of plotting a nuclear plant 'provocation'

Ukraine's military intelligence has claimed, without offering evidence, that Russia is plotting a “large-scale provocation” at a nuclear power plant it occupies in the southeast of the country, with the aim of disrupting a looming Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Russian forces would strike the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe, and then report a radioactive leak in order to trigger an international probe that would pause the hostilities, the statement said.

Ukraine claimed the disruption is intended to give the Russian forces the respite they need to regroup ahead of the coming assault.

The claim mirrors similar statements regularly made by Moscow that Kyiv is plotting provocations involving various dangerous weapons or substances in order to then accuse Russia of war crimes.

It has not provided any evidence to substantiate these allegations.

Prigozhin claims Kremlin has banned him from state media

Founder of Russia's mercenary group Wagner claimed on Sunday that Kremlin officials had banned reporting about him on state media.

Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the state television of playing down his role in taking down the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut earlier this month.

Such an approach, Prigozhin said in an audio message, will result in a backlash from the Russian people.

"Wagner is not a piece of slippery soap which the bureaucrats have got used to shoving all over the place," Prigozhin said. "Wagner is an awl, a stiletto that you cannot hide."

Prigozhin said that 72,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed in Bakhmut with up to 140,000 injured.

The 61-year-old has frequently released videos criticising Putin's top military brass since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.