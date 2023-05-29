By Euronews with AP

Italian firefighters said Monday that they have recovered three bodies from a northern Italian lake and one person is still missing.

Divers backed by a helicopter continued to search Lake Maggiore, in the northern Lombardy region, for the person left missing after a whirlwind overturned the boat late Sunday.

Firefighters said 19 people were saved. Many reportedly managed to swim to shore, or were picked up by other boats.

Firefighter video released Sunday showed pieces of wood floating in the lake as a helicopter flew overhead.

Five people were hospitalised after being rescued, according to Italian press.

In a social media post, Attilio Fontana, president of the Lombardy region, said this "cery serious incident" was due to bad weather.

The whirlwind was part of a storm system that hit Lombardy Sunday evening, forcing delays at Milan's Malpensa airport.