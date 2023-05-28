Live: Counting under way in Turkey's historic presidential election

Voters returned to the polls on Sunday to decide whether the country's leader will extend his increasingly authoritarian rule.
Counting is under way in Turkey's presidential election.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has ruled the country for 20 years, is facing secular challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu, with much at stake both for Turkey and the world.
Erdogan is tipped to secure a five-year term in the second-round runoff, after coming just short of an outright victory in the first. But all is still to play for.
Nothing 'negative' affecting the vote, says election authority
No negative situation has been reported at the ballot box, says Ahmet Yener, Chairman of the Supreme Board of Elections.
Speaking after the closure of the polls, Yener said: "There has not been any negative situation reported so far on the voting process."
Who has won - and lost - under Erdogan?
Some parts of Turkish society have benefited under the incumbent's decades-long rule - others haven't.
Here are some of the winners:
The religious
Erdogan is popular among conservative and religious voters, having steered the country away from its secular foundations towards a more Islamist direction.
Real estate
Under Erdogan, real estate and construction have expanded throughout Turkey, stimulating infrastructural growth. Some groups and contractors close to the government have been awarded lucrative government contracts.
Conservative women
Erdogan has defended the rights of conservative Muslims after decades of a resolutely secular regime. Pious women have been gradually allowed to wear headscarves in universities, the civil service, the police and parliament, where they were once de facto banned.
And the losers:
The media
The Turkish media landscape, once held up as an example of pluralism, has become increasingly more restricted under Erdogan. Observers estimate that 90 per cent of the Turkish media are now controlled by the government or its supporters.
The military
The Turkish military, deeply secular and accustomed to coups, has gradually lost its influence on the political scene.
Liberal women
Liberal and feminist women have complained of an increasingly hostile environment under Erdogan, accusing him of rolling back their rights and cracking down on female political groups.
Polls close in Turkey
And that's a wrap. Polls have now closed across Turkey.
We will be here as the results come in through the night and early hours of the morning.
