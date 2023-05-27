EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
In pictures: The battle for Bakhmut

A Ukrainian soldier is seen in a trench at the front line near Bakhmut.
A Ukrainian soldier is seen in a trench at the front line near Bakhmut.   -  Copyright  AP Photo
By Euronews

The eastern Ukrainian city has seen many months of intense fighting.

The battle for Bakhmut was gritty. 

Ahead of an expected counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces, Russia made one final push in recent weeks to seize the eastern Ukrainian city, which has gained huge symbolic importance for both sides. 

Bakhmut has now fallen under Russian control, thanks in part to Yevgeny Prigozhin's mercenary Wagner Group piling convicts into the fray. 

Here are some of the most powerful images from the front line.

View Gallery
8 Photos

