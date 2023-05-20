By Euronews with AP

The head of the Russian mercenary Wagner group claimed Saturday his forces had taken control of the city of Bakhmut after the longest and most grinding battle of the war in Ukraine but Kyiv officials have denied it.

In a video posted on Telegram, Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin said the city came under complete Russian control at about midday Saturday. He spoke flanked by about half a dozen fighters, with ruined buildings in the background and explosions heard in the distance.

However, after the video appeared, Ukrainian deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said heavy fighting continued.

“The situation is critical,” she said.

“As of now, our defenders, control certain industrial and infrastructure facilities in this area.”

Serhiy Cherevatyi, the spokesman for Ukraine's eastern command, told the Associated Press that Prigozhin's claim “is not true. Our units are fighting in Bakhmut.”

Fighting has raged around Bakhmut for more than 200 days. The town has largely been reduced to rubble but it has taken on a significance in the conflict way beyond its strategic value.