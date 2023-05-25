By Euronews with AP

The European Parliament's former vice-president no longer has to wear an electronic bracelet, as she continues to maintain her innocence in the corruption scandal that rocked the EU capital.

The movements of former parliament vice president Eva Kaili are no longer require round-the-clock surveillance, the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office said Thursday.

Kaili has been under house arrest since her release from jail last month.

“This release is subject to the usual conditions in such cases," the statement read. Asked about the new conditions imposed on Kaili and whether she could travel abroad, a spokesperson at the prosecutor's office said he could not elaborate.

Kaili is the key suspect at the heart of the corruption scandal that rocked the European Union’s legislative body last year as the investigation into the money-for-political favors case continues.

The Greek lawmaker was removed as vice president after she was taken into custody in late 2022 on charges of corruption, money laundering and membership in a criminal organization. She denies any wrongdoing, her lawyers said.

Belgian prosecutors suspect that Kaili was among several people who were allegedly paid by Qatar and Morocco to influence decision-making at the assembly. Both countries deny the allegations.

The scandal came to public attention on Dec. 9 after police launched more than 20 raids, mostly in Belgium but also in Italy. Hundreds of thousands of euros were found at a home and in a suitcase at a hotel in Brussels.