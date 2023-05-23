Additional police depolyed as Imran Khan appears in court

By Euronews with AP

Pakistan's former prime minister has appeared before a court in Islamabad on Tuesday to seek protection from arrest in terrorism cases.

Pakistani authorities deployed additional police and paramilitary troops outside a court in the capital, Islamabad on Tuesday where the country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was appearing to get protection from arrest in multiple terrorism cases which were registered against him this month, officials said.

Khan, along with his wife, will also appear before the National Accountability Bureau in the garrison city of Rawalpindi to answer questions in a graft case.

Both of them are accused of taking property to build a university in exchange for providing benefits to a property tycoon in the country.

Khan denies the charge, saying he and his wife Bushra Bibi were not involved in any wrongdoing.

The latest development comes less than two weeks after Khan was arrested and dragged by anti-corruption authorities from a court in Islamabad in the graft case.

It sparked clashes between police and supporters from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, killing at least 10 people, and the violence subsided only when the Supreme Court freed him.

Since then, Khan has since then dialled down his anti-government campaign.

Khan, a 70-year-old former cricket star turned Islamist politician, has a broad base of support around Pakistan.

Khan was removed as prime minister in April last year in a vote of no-confidence by Parliament.