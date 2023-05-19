EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Sudan

Russia says it is 'ready to assist' to resolve the war in Sudan

Sudanese, who had been stranded in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, arrive at Port Sudan airport, Thursday, May 11, 2023.
By Euronews

Moscow's Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikail Bogdanov, announced that Russia is prepared to act as a mediator in the conflict in Sudan, in which around 1,000 people have been killed since April.

Russia has announced it is prepared to act as a possible mediator in the war in Sudan.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 'Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum', in Russia's southwestern city of Kazan, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Moscow is ready to provide warring parties with a platform for negotiations.

"They must sort out their own problems, and we are ready to assist in this since we have long-standing ties," Bogdanov declared.

"Agreements on a ceasefire are being violated. We empathise, and we are in touch with our ambassador in Khartoum," he added.

After more than a month of fighting between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, the UN says the country needs €2.7 billion euros in emergency aid.

Around 1,000 people have been killed since the conflict began in April this year, and one million others have been displaced.

