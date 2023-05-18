By Euronews

The Baza Telegram channel, which has links to Russian security services, had reported an explosion on a railway line in the region.

Kremlin-installed authorities in Crimea have reported the derailment of eight train cars on Thursday due to an explosion. According to Russian state media. the train was carrying grain.

Quoting a source within the emergency services, state news agency RIA Novosti said the incident occurred not far from the city of Simferopol.

The Russia-installed head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said train services on the affected section of the line were suspended.

The Crimean Railway reported the derailment was caused by “the interference of unauthorised persons” and there were no casualties.

Earlier, the Baza Telegram channel, which has links to Russian security services, had reported an explosion on a railway line in the region, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

On Wednesday, Russia renewed the Black Sea grain deal, a Turkish-brokered accord which facilitates agricultural exports from Russia and Ukraine on the Black Sea.