By Euronews

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy arrived in Rome on Saturday for talks with Italian officials and Pope Francis, who has said the Vatican has launched a behind-the-scenes initiative to try to end the war launched last year by Russia.

Zelenskyy arrived at a military airfield at Rome’s Ciampino airport, state broadcaster RAI reported. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani was on hand to greet him, the ANSA news agency said.

“Today in Rome,'' Zelenskyy tweeted. ”I’m meeting with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister of Italy @GiorgiaMeloni and the Pope @Pontifex. An important visit for approaching victory of Ukraine! "

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni staunchly backs military and other aid for Ukraine, and with Mattarella, who is head of state. The meeting with Mattarella at the presidential Quirinale Palace was the first official appointment of what is expected to be a visit to the Italian capital lasting several hours. Zelenskyy is believed to be heading to Berlin next.

