By Euronews with AP

China's foreign minister Qin Gang visits Europe to meet his counterparts as his country seeks to act as mediators in Russia's war in Ukraine.

China's attempts to act as a mediator in the Ukraine conflict are stepping up a gear this week, with foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin announcing a visit to Europe by China's foreign minister Qin Gang.

Wang Wenbin did not give out full details of the minister's itinerary, but did confirm on Monday that meetings would be held with counterparts from Germany, France and Norway from Monday to Friday.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, right, gestures to a reporter during a news conference on April 26, 2023 attended by Minister Yu Jun (centre) Andy Wong/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

China pushes to act as a mediator in the Ukraine conflict and rebuild ties with the continent.

Beijing has sought to portray itself as a neutral party in Russia's war in Ukraine, with President Xi Jinping last month holding his first call with Kyiv's leader since Moscow's invasion.

Qin's visit comes on the heels of several high-profile visits to China by European leaders, most notably French President Emmanuel Macron and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.