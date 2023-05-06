EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Fans of the British monarchy tell how they were delighted by coronation day

The Coronation Procession
The Coronation Procession   -  Copyright  Associated Press
By Andreea Gurban and Vitalie Cojocari

To the crowds gathered under rainy skies — thousands of whom had camped overnight —the coronation was a chance to be part of a historic occasion.

Despite the rain, tens of thousands of people flocked to see King Charles and Queen Camilla for their coronation at Westminster Abbey.

Our correspondents Andreea Gurban and Vitalie Cojocari met up with the fans of the British monarchy.

Watch their report in the video player above

