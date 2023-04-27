President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv that killed at least one and injured over 20 others, including a child, was a 'crime against humanity.

Officials in Ukraine said at least one person has been killed and 23 injured, including a child, in a Russian missile attack on the southern city of Mykolaiv.

The Ukrainian army's south command said a residential area in the city was hit with four Kalibr missiles fired from the Black Sea.

They said private houses, an apartment block, and a historical building were struck in the attack.

On social media, President Vlodomyr Zelenskyy described it as a 'terrorist' attack and a 'crime against humanity'.

"The country-invader never ceases to prove that the main goal of this war is terror and the destruction of Ukrainians and everything Ukrainian."

Local media sources in Kyiv said the Ukraine military called the Russian attack "an obvious fact of terror of the civilian population" since this missile type is "a high-precision weapon that works according to targeting coordinates."

Mykolaiv, a shipbuilding centre and a port on the Southern Buh River, has been a frequent target of Russian attacks.