In this latest episode of Euronews Witness, we travel to the Netherlands where many farmers are opposing government plans to drastically reduce livestock in order to slash nitrogen emissions, a major source of pollution in the country.

The Netherlands' Veluwe nature reserve, to the east of Amsterdam, is a vast expanse of heathland and wooded groves.

The area is protected under an EU conservation initiative, and at first glance, it seems to be an unspoiled haven for wildlife. But dig a little deeper, and you’ll find a less idyllic reality.

Veluwe is an area saturated with ammonia and nitrogen, primarily coming from surrounding farmland. The coarse grass that covers the park thrives due to pollution, but it is choking more fragile species and destroying biodiversity.

Back in The Hague, the political landscape is going through its own painful transition, as the government squabbles over plans to reduce nitrogen emissions.

Euronews’ Hans von der Brelie has been to the Netherlands to bring you this story.

A farmers' revolt?

The agricultural sector is responsible for more than half of the Netherlands’ nitrogen emissions, meaning that farmers are a key player in this debate.

In 2019, the country’s highest administrative court found that the state’s plan did not meet EU targets, meaning efforts to curb nitrogen have since intensified.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte hopes to halve these emissions by 2030 and farmers currently face the prospect of forced buyouts if their farms are considered ‘too polluting’.

Omgo Nieweg, a farmer in Holland's northern village of Adorp, has participated in protests against the state’s new strategy.

During one farmers' blockade, Omgo was involved in a police skirmish and sustained a head injury Euronews

"The problem is that the Dutch government doesn’t give us a clear perspective for the future. But we need perspective to carry on with our work," he told Euronews.

The government has earmarked €7.5 billion for the buyout scheme, part of a larger €24.3 billion plan, but this is awaiting EU approval.

Omgo Nieweg, Dairy farmer (left) and his friend, Eddie Van Marum, BBB, Niekerk/Groningen (right) Euronews

From the fields to the ballot box

Eddie van Marum is a representative of the farmers' protest party, the BBB. Founded in 2019 in response to anger over the new nitrogen policy, the BBB was the big winner in last month’s provincial elections.

Appealing to rural voters who feel misunderstood by the establishment, the BBB party gained around 16% of the vote.

"The system is not right", Eddie explains, speaking of farmers' desperation. He hopes that the government will put more money into alternative conservation initiatives.

Yet despite the BBB’s success and rumours of pushing back emissions targets, Brussels has been urging the Dutch cabinet to stick to its commitments.

Speaking to Euronews, the Commission said that it will not rule out infringement procedures if EU law is not respected.

Watch Hans von der Brelie's full report in the video player above