By Euronews

Analysts believe Russian mercenaries from Wagner and Potok are vying for power in the battle for Bakhmut as Ukraine prepares its counteroffensive. Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina has the latest.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Ukraine’s already received 98% of the planned support from allies for a counteroffensive through training packages and deliveries of weapons and ammunition.

While the exact timing and direction of the big push remain a mystery, much of the focus of recent analysis of the fighting remains on the bloody battle of Bakhmut.

The US think tank the Institute for the Study of War and Russian military bloggers each have their own take on the fighting, which includes infighting between competing private military companies on the Russian side.

Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina has been taking a closer look.

Click on the video above for her latest insights.