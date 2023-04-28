Russia unleashes flurry of cruise missiles on Ukraine

By Euronews with AP

Several people are reported to have died in strikes throughout the country.

Russia fired more than twenty cruise missiles and two drones at cities across Ukraine on Friday.

In Uman, a city 215km south of Kyiv, two rockets hit a block of flats, killing at least six and wounding 17 others, according to Ukrainian police. Three children were pulled from the rubble alive.

Meanwhile, a 31-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter were reportedly killed in strikes on the eastern city of Dnipro.

Air raid sirens rang out around the capital in the first attack against the city in nearly two months, with Ukraine’s air force shot down 21 out of 23 rockets and two attack drones, according to the local authorities.

No strikes were immediately reported, but fragments from intercepted missiles and drones damaged power lines and a road in one neighbourhood of Kyiv.

No casualties were reported.

The strikes come as Ukraine and Russia ready themselves for renewed fighting, with Kyiv massing troops and equipment, including tanks, for a spring offensive.

Three body bags lay next to the building in Uman as smoke continued to billow hours after the attack.

One of those killed was a 75-year-old woman in a neighbouring building, who suffered internal bleeding from the shockwave, said emergency services.

Soldiers, civilians and emergency crews worked throughout the night to rescue more victims, while residents salvaged whatever they could from the wreckage.

One woman, crying in shock, was taken away by rescue crews for help.

In Kyiv, air raid sirens started at about 4 a.m. and the alert ended about two hours later.

The attack was the first in the capital since 9 March.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander in Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said the Russian missiles were fired from aircraft operating in the Caspian Sea.