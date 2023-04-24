Where are the strongest and weakest Russian forces in Ukraine?

By SASHA VAKULINA

Outlining the current Russian order of battle in Ukraine, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says Russian forces are operating in decentralized and largely degraded formations throughout the theatre and the current pattern of deployment suggests that most available units are already online and engaged in either offensive or defensive operations.

The current Russian pattern of commitment around Bakhmut suggests that the Russian military leadership is increasingly prioritizing the completion of the capture of the city before the start of a Ukrainian counteroffensive if possible.

Also, the Wagner Group continues to take heavy losses but it may well be able to complete the seizure of the city at some point. Sustaining Wagner’s advance required the Russian MoD to commit Airborne forces formations on the northern and southwestern flanks to allow Wagner to concentrate almost entirely on the urban fight.

In a rather stark contrast, the Russian grouping in Kherson region is likely to be the most disorganized and undermanned in the entire theatre. Russian elements there have been reconstituted and redeployed after the Russian withdrawal from the West Bank of the Kherson region in November.