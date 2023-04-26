By Euronews

Russian-back authorities are reportedly evacuating some of the people in Russian-controlled towns in occupied parts of the Zaporizhzhia region.

And the authorities in Enerhodar, which is controlled by Moscow's forces, are arranging the evacuation of children from the area in early May.

Russian military bloggers also expressed continued concern over a possible Ukrainian counteroffensive along the Zaporizhzhia region frontline in the coming weeks.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, bloggers have also claimed that Ukrainian forces are preparing to strike toward Orikhiv, Rabotyne and Ocheretuvate.

