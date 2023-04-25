By Euronews

One of Europe's biggest party alliances has joined the Hungarian poster war. Pedestrians in many big cities are now being confronted with a giant picture of a pizza.

The liberal ALDE party (Liberals and Democrats for Europe) wants to show that while people in Western Europe get a whole pizza, Hungarians get only a third, because the average salary in Hungarian is the third of that in the West.

Dániel Berg, ALDE vice-president, said it is outrageous that the Orbán government talks about the fall of the West and attacks Brussels, but in reality, the numbers show: more Europe - more benefits.

In recent years, the government has launched a series of poster campaigns against EU sanctions and EU immigration policy. Last time a Facebook page called Western Track, with the support of the US embassy, plastered the country with "Russians, go home!" posters.