By Euronews

Hungarian voters tell Euronews they are sceptical about what voting in the upcoming European Elections can accomplish.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hungarian voters are divided over what voting in the upcoming European elections can accomplish, according to interviews done by Euronews.

Hungarian public media has dominated the election campaign leading to the upcoming vote for European Parliamentary representatives.

Many Hungarians form their image of the EU and its institutions on this basis.

Among voters who spoke to Euronews in Southern Hungary, some did not believe that an election can change anything and others did not think the everyday man had the time to be informed carefully.

"There are a lot of people here who don't go to vote," said one woman, "They don't care. They say voting can't bring a change anyway."

There was also a view that young people were the ones who cared about EU politics, while older people didn't care.