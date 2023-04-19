EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Zaporizhzhia or Kherson: where could a Ukrainian counteroffensive take place?

Ukrainian officials have reported that Russian forces are continuing defensive preparations in the country's south.

The head of the Ukrainian Joint Coordination Press Centre of the Southern Forces, Nataliya Humenyuk, said Russian forces had mined the east bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson in preparation for a possible Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Russian sources had previously warned about a possible Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Zaporizhzhia region but now say that Ukrainian forces may conduct a counteroffensive in the Kherson region.

Euronews' Sasha Vakulina has the breakdown above.

