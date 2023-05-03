In pictures: The bloody aftermath of Russian shelling in Kherson

A furious President Zelenskyy took to his Telegram messaging app today to condemn Russian shelling of civilians in Kherson.

"At present, 21 people have been killed and 48 injured! In less than a day! In one region alone!", President Zelenskyy wrote.

"A train station and a crossroads, a building, a tool shop, a supermarket and a petrol station: do you know what these places have in common? The bloody trail that Russia leaves with its shells, killing civilians in Kherson and in the region," wrote the Ukrainian president, who was in Finland on Wednesday.

"The world must see and know," he added. "We will never forgive. We will win (...) and all perpetrators will be held accountable," he wrote.