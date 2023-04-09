By Euronews with AP

Up to 10 people may be buried under the debris of a building that collapsed following an explosion in France's port city of Marseille, but a fire deep within the rubble hindered rescue efforts Sunday, the French interior minister said.

Officials determined that at least four people lived in the building, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said. It was not known if anyone was killed in the collapse or explosion, or what triggered the blast, he said.

Darmanin, who visited the site, provided the update nearly 11 hours after the five-story building collapsed before 1 a.m. More than 100 firefighters, aided by specialists, worked through the night to access and extinguish the fire, which the minister said was burning a few meters (feet) under the debris.

The delicate operation proceeded with the aim of keeping firefighters safe, preventing further harm to people potentially trapped in the rubble and not compromising vulnerable buildings nearby.

Some 30 buildings in the area were evacuated, Darmanin said.

“Firefighters are gauging minute by minute the best way to put out the fire,” Marseille Mayor Benoit Payan said at a televised briefing.

“We must prepare to have victims,” he added, grimly.

Payan said two neighboring buildings were partially brought down and one was in danger of collapsing, creating a double challenge. Residents were evacuated and six have been hospitalised, Payan said.

The collapsed building is located in an old quarter in the centre of France’s second-largest city. The noise from the explosion resounded in other neighborhoods. Nearby streets were blocked off.

The mayor said that an explosion was the “probable” cause of the building collapse but stressed that an investigation would ultimately determine the cause.

