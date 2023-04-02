The Russian army on Sunday shelled civilian targets in the city of Kostiantynivka, in eastern Ukraine killing at least six people and seriously wounding some 10 more.

The hub lies on a route that ensures the safe delivery of Ukrainian army supplies and personnel to the Bakhmut war front.

According to a statement made by the head of Ukraine's president's office, Andriy Yermak, the attack was on a residential area in the centre of the city.

Windows were shattered across two 14-storey tower blocks, while nearby private houses were ripped apart by the strike.

A Russian missile, as well as other projectiles, landed in the area and created a giant crater.

Kostiantynivka is only 20 km west of embattled Bahkmut however it doesn't have any military targets, according to Kyiv this was a targeted attack on civilians.