President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration for Mississippi on Sunday, making federal funding available to Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties, areas hardest hit by a deadly tornado that ripped through one of the poorest regions in the US.

President Biden promises federal aid to tornado-struck states

At least 25 people were killed and dozens of others were injured in Mississippi as the massive storm ripped through several towns on its hour-long path Friday night.

One man was killed after his trailer home flipped several times in Alabama.

Search and recovery crews on Sunday resumed the daunting task of digging through the debris of flattened and battered homes, commercial buildings and municipal offices after hundreds of people were displaced.

Wonder Bolden cradles her year-old grand daughter Journey Bolden as she surveys the remains of her mother's mobile home in Rolling Fork, Miss., March 25, 2023. AP Photo

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell was scheduled to visit the state on Sunday to evaluate the destruction.

FEMA Coordinating Officer John Boyle has been appointed to oversee federal recovery operations.

Following Biden's declaration, federal funding can be used for recovery efforts including temporary housing, home repairs, loans covering uninsured property losses and other individual and business programs, the White House said in a statement.

The twister flattened entire blocks, obliterated houses, ripped a steeple off a church and toppled a municipal water tower.

Even with recovery just starting, the National Weather Service warned of a risk of more severe weather Sunday - including high winds, large hail and possible tornadoes - in eastern Louisiana, south-central Mississippi and south-central Alabama.

