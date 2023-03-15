Eintracht Frankfurt fans clash with police before Napoli match

There were serious clashes in the centre of Naples between Eintracht Frankfurt fans and police ahead of the German team's Champions League match against Napoli on Wednesday.

Car windows were broken and fans hurled flares, chairs and other objects as innocent bystanders took shelter in bars and restaurants. A police car and other vehicles were set alight.

Police in riot gear eventually managed to calm the situation, shepherding the fans onto buses to take them to their hotels.

Further clashes were avoided as the majority of Napoli “ultras” - the local team's own hardcore fans - were stopped from coming into contact with the German fans. They did throw stones and bottles at the buses, however.

The mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi, said the incident created "an unacceptable climate of guerrilla warfare" in the city.

Germany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser took to Twitter to condemn the clashes, saying "Violence and hooligans destroy sport."

There was no immediate information on arrests or injuries.

Police had been on high alert in the Italian city — around 800 officers had been deployed — as more than 600 fans arrived from Germany despite Frankfurt fans being barred from buying tickets following unrest between supporters during the first leg in Germany.