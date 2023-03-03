English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Ukraine

Ukraine war: Russia likely trying to pressure Kyiv forces to withdraw from Bakhmut, says ISW

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews
This file video grab taken from a shooting by AFPTV shows an aerial view of destructions during fightings in the city of Bakhmut on February 27, 2023.
This file video grab taken from a shooting by AFPTV shows an aerial view of destructions during fightings in the city of Bakhmut on February 27, 2023.   -  Copyright  AFPTV / AFP

Russian forces appear to have temporarily scaled back efforts to encircle and may instead be focusing on pressuring Ukrainian troops to withdraw from the city.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says they may be attempting to force the Ukrainians into a tactical retreat.

The battle for the eastern city has lasted for months, causing heavy losses on both sides and huge destruction.

Watch the analysis of Euronews' Sasha Vakulina in the video player above.