War in Ukraine: Kyiv says it's ready for a counteroffensive in spring

The head of Ukraine’s military intelligence Vadim Skibitskyi said that his country’s forces will be ready for a counteroffensive in spring 2023.

He added that one of Ukraine's strategic goals is to split Moscow’s frontline between Crimea and Russia.

The Institute for the Study of War’s prior assessments of Russia's military capabilities along the Zaporizhzhia region frontline suggests that there are opportunities for Ukraine to conduct a counteroffensive in that vital region.

