There is one thing that Ukrainian and Russian accounts agree upon, the fighting around the eastern city of Bakhmut is fierce and relentless, and the casualties, on both sides, are high.

The Russian Wagner Group has sought to encircle Ukraine’s troops rather than drive directly toward the city centre from the north.

Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that his fighters captured Yahidne, 2 kilometres north of Bakhmut and posted a picture of the Wagner group posing near the settlement’s welcome sign.

The Institute for the Study of Wars said the location of the post was verified, indicating that Wagner fighters likely captured the settlement but Ukraine’s military has dismissed these claims.

