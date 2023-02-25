First lady Jill Biden says there's “pretty much” nothing left to do but choose the time and place for President Joe Biden's reelection announcement.

"He's he says he's not done," the First Lady says. "He's not finished what he started. And that's what's important. And I think look at all that Joe has done, has accomplished. I mean, he brought us out of the chaos and he did that."

"He was elected because people wanted steady leadership. And I think they saw that in Joe and they saw his character. They saw his integrity. And he came into office he knew, you know, what he wanted to do."

She made the comments in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press in Kenya, the second and final stop of her five-day visit to Africa.

The president has long said it's his intention to seek reelection, but he has yet to make it official, keeping the political world in suspense.

He's faced questions about whether he's too old to continue serving as president.

Biden would be 86 at the end of a potential second term.