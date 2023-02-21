United States President Joe Biden arrived in Poland Monday evening after making a surprise visit trip to Kyiv earlier in a show of solidarity with Ukraine just days before the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Closely surrounded by a large security detail, he was escorted by his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on a walkabout around central Kyiv as air sirens could be heard in the background.

During his visit, which was organised in strict secrecy, Biden announced a further $500 million (€469m) in aid, including for artillery ammunition, anti-armour systems, air defence radars, and energy infrastructure.

He also promised Washington’s “unwavering" support for Ukraine for as long as it takes.

"Democracy stands. The Americans stand with you and the world stands with you. Kyiv has captured a part of my heart," he said.

In Warsaw, Biden is scheduled to meet Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, along with other leaders of nine countries on NATO’s eastern flank.

Last summer, his administration announced the establishment of a permanent US garrison in Poland, creating an enduring American foothold on the defence alliance’s eastern flank.

In what is his second visit to Poland in less than a year, the White House said Biden is also due to give a speech on how the United States “has rallied the world to support the people of Ukraine”.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, said Biden would use the address to underscore that Russian President Vladimir Putin wrongly assumed “that Ukraine would cower and that the West would be divided” when he launched his invasion.

His speech is due to take place hours after Putin gives his state of the nation address that is expected to be largely devoted to the conflict.