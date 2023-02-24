"February. The Year of Invincibility." That was the title Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave to his press conference on February 24, exactly one year after his country was invaded by Russia.

Asked about the most difficult and scary day of the past year, the president answered that on a visit to Bucha after Ukrainian soldiers forced the Russians out, he was confronted by what he called pure evil.

"It was very scary," he said, "because we saw that really evil is not somewhere else, it is here, on Earth, I think it was that."

Turning to the prospect of peace, Zelenskyy suggested that Beijing's peace plan could be useful in trying to isolate Russia.

"Our task is to gather everyone to isolate the One," he said

He added Ukraine is trying to get every continent involved, including Latin America, and Africa, adding that he would also like to see India and China involved as well.

evil is not somewhere else, it is here, on Earth Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukrainian President

President Zelenskyy insisted that victory is "unavoidable" if Western partners follow through on their promises.