Romania

Romanian authorities extend Andrew Tate's detention for a further 30 days

By AFP
Tate shouts as he is ushered by Romanian police in court.
A court in Romania agreed to extend Andrew Tate's detention yet again, on suspicion of organised crime and human trafficking. The social media influencer will remain in jail for another 30 days.

The British-US citizen, known for misogynistic views, has 5.1 million Twitter followers, has not been formally charged.

It was the third 30-day extension granted by Romanian authorities since Tate and his brother were arrested. 

