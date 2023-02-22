A court in Romania agreed to extend Andrew Tate's detention yet again, on suspicion of organised crime and human trafficking. The social media influencer will remain in jail for another 30 days.

The British-US citizen, known for misogynistic views, has 5.1 million Twitter followers, has not been formally charged.

It was the third 30-day extension granted by Romanian authorities since Tate and his brother were arrested.

