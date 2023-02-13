The Kansas City Chiefs pulled off a thrilling comeback to win the Super Bowl 38-35 against the Philadelphia Eagles in Pheonix, Arizona on Sunday.

The victory sees the Chiefs become NFL champions for the second time in four years.

The Chiefs trailed for much of the game and were 27-21 down heading into the final quarter. But an inspired performance from an injured Patrick Mahomes helped the Chiefs seal a dramatic late victory and claim American football's most coveted trophy and title.

Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and scrambled 26 yards on the go-ahead drive before Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with just eight seconds to spare.

The 27-year-old quarterback is the first player since 1999 to win the season MVP (Most Valuable Player), the Super Bowl and the Super Bowl MVP in the same season.

