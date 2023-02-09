Peruvian-Spanish writer and Nobel Prize winner Mario Vargas Llosa continues to make history in the world of literature. Llosa has become the first person to join the Académie Française without ever having written in French.

In a ceremony with 'notable guests', Vargas Llosa praised the language of Molière and highlighted the paradox that it was France that helped him to feel like a Latin American writer.

In his speech, the author of 'The City and the Dogs' or 'The Beards of the Goat' also lashed out against Vladimir Putin's Russia.

Watch the video in the player above.