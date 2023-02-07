Winter weather hampers resecue efforts as Turkey, Syria earthquake death toll passes 5,000Comments
A frantic race was underway on Tuesday to find more survivors and help the injured as the death toll from the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria the previous day reached 5,000.
The toll is likely to climb as freezing weather and multiple aftershocks are hurting the rescue efforts -- despite international assistance.
Turkey has deployed more than 24,400 search and rescue personnel to the quake area, and that number is expected to rise with the arrival of additional personnel though the wintry conditions were hampering their deployment, according to Turkey's disaster management agency.
Temperatures overnight in the quake-hit city of Gaziantep sank to -5C.
Ships, helicopters and trucks have been deployed to help take the wounded to hospitals and bring in food supplies.
Authorities in Turkey say they have received 11,342 reports of collapsed buildings, with around half of those reports confirmed.
Here are Tuesday's main points so far:
- Rescuers worked to pull more survivors from the rubble as cold, snowy conditions shorten the time needed to save lives.
- The earthquake wreaked new damage and suffering in Syria’s last rebel-held enclave after years of fighting and bombardment.
- Dozens of countries are sending experts and aid to help rescue efforts.
- The head of the World Health Organization says the UN health agency is sending three chartered flights of medical supplies, including surgical trauma kits, to both Turkey and Syria from its logistics hub in Dubai.
23 million people could be affected in Turkey and Syria: WHO
Some 23 million people could be affected by the earthquakes that rocked Turkey and northern Syria, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.
"Maps of the events show that 23 million people are potentially at risk, including around 5 million vulnerable people," said a WHO official, Adelheid Marschang, at a regular meeting of the organization's executive board.
"WHO is aware of Turkey's strong response capacity and considers that the main unmet needs could be in Syria in the immediate and medium term," she added.
"The delivery of aid across the border to northwest Syria is likely to be disrupted due to the damage caused by the earthquake. This in itself is already a huge crisis.”
(AFP)
13.5 million people were living in quake-hit areas
Turkish government officials said around 13.5 million people were living in quake-damaged areas and that some progress had been made in restoring power and re-opening highways in the disaster-affected areas.
Meanwhile, thousands of aid volunteers in Istanbul flocked to the city’s main airport offering to participate in the search and rescue efforts.
(AP)
UAE pledges €12 million in aid to Syria
The United Arab Emirates pledged around €12 million in aid to Syria after an earthquake killed at least 1,000 people in the country.
UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum "ordered urgent humanitarian aid to be sent to the affected people in Syria," the official WAM news agency said.
The aid is valued at 50 million dirhams, or €12.1 million.
The agency added that the UAE has also sent a plane to Adana airport, in southern Turkey, "carrying search and rescue teams, crews and medical equipment."
The Gulf nation plans to establish a field hospital in Turkey and send search and rescue teams to Syria, along with relief supplies and emergency aid, according to the same source.
(AFP)
Syria calls on the UN for help with rescue efforts
War-ravaged Syria is calling on the United Nations and all member states to help with rescue efforts, health services, shelter and food aid following a massive earthquake that killed thousands in Syria and Turkey.
The quake-damaged area in Syria is divided between government-held territory and the country’s last opposition-held enclave, which is surrounded by government forces and borders Turkey.
Syria’s UN ambassador, Bassam Sabbagh, told reporters that UN Secretary-General António Guterres “assured us that the UN will do all it’s possible in helping Syria in this very difficult situation.” Sabbagh said he had delivered a letter to Guterres from the country’s foreign minister requesting help.
(AP)
How to get aid to earthquake survivors as fast as possible
When it comes to rapid, emergency disaster relief, aid organisations play a crucial, life-saving role. But how do they mobilise on the ground and deliver vital help as quickly and effectively as possible? And how do they determine where the help is needed most urgently?
Turkey deploys thousands of rescue workers
Turkey has deployed more than 24,400 search and rescue personnel to the quake area.
The number was expected to rise with the arrival of additional personnel though the wintry conditions were hampering their deployment, disaster management agency official Orhan Tatar said.
“The adverse weather conditions continue in the region. Therefore, from time to time it may be difficult to transport these search and rescue teams to the region,” he said.
Temperatures overnight in the quake-hit city of Gaziantep sank to -5 C.
(AP)