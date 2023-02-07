A frantic race was underway on Tuesday to find more survivors and help the injured as the death toll from the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria the previous day reached 5,000.

The toll is likely to climb as freezing weather and multiple aftershocks are hurting the rescue efforts -- despite international assistance.

Turkey has deployed more than 24,400 search and rescue personnel to the quake area, and that number is expected to rise with the arrival of additional personnel though the wintry conditions were hampering their deployment, according to Turkey's disaster management agency.

Temperatures overnight in the quake-hit city of Gaziantep sank to -5C.

Ships, helicopters and trucks have been deployed to help take the wounded to hospitals and bring in food supplies.

Authorities in Turkey say they have received 11,342 reports of collapsed buildings, with around half of those reports confirmed.

