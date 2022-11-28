Fighting along the frontlines in Ukraine has slowed because of the country’s weather, but it will likely start up again once temperatures drop and the ground freezes.

The UK defence ministry says that Kherson is still vulnerable to Russian forces because it’s in range of most of Moscow’s artillery systems on the east bank of the Dnipro River.

But according to the Institute for the Study of War, Russian forces are preparing to defend their positions in depth and may conduct delayed operations.

To learn more about the situation in Ukraine, watch our report from correspondent Sasha Vakulina in the video player above.