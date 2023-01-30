German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has visited Chile on the second leg of his tour of key countries in Latin America, where he met with President Gabriel Boric.

His government is hoping to reduce its economic dependence on China and strengthen relations with democracies worldwide.

Berlin also hopes to boost cooperation with Latin America on renewable energies and green hydrogen.

German businesses are also seeking new opportunities overseas following the economic shock caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier, Scholz was in Argentina, where he and President Alberto Fernandez affirmed the importance of concluding a trade agreement between the EU and trade bloc Mercosur which comprises Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

Scholz’s next stop is Brazil where he will become the first Western leader to meet with new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva since his inauguration.

Germany and the European Union are seeking to reset relations now that Lula is back in power, following the divisive administration of far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro.