Ukrainian authorities declare air raid alert, fearing possible missile attack

By Euronews  with Reuters
Emergency workers clear the rubble after a Russian rocket hit a building leaving many people under debris in the southeastern city of Dnipro, Ukraine. 14 Jan 2023.
Emergency workers clear the rubble after a Russian rocket hit a building leaving many people under debris in the southeastern city of Dnipro, Ukraine. 14 Jan 2023.   -   Copyright  Evgeniy Maloletka/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.

Ukraine officials declared an air raid alert over most of the country on Thursday, with regional authorities warning of a possible missile attack.

The DTEK electricity company claimed it performing emergency shutdowns of electric power in Kyiv, the rest of the capital's region, as well as the regions of Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk due to the threat of a missile attack.

The Governor of the Odesa Oblast, Maksym Marchenko, claimed Russia was "preparing to launch a massive missile attack on Ukraine with the use of aircraft and ships."

The announcement comes after Germany agreed to supply 14 of its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and consequently pave the way for other countries to do the same, including the US, which decided to send its own Abrams tanks.

Such moves were met with significant hostility in Moscow, which deemed them an "extremely dangerous" escalation.