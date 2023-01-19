Ukraine's president said an investigation had been initiated after a helicopter carrying the country's Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyy crashed into a kindergarten in a foggy residential suburb of Kyiv, killing him and about a dozen other people.

Volodymr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday the country's security service is carrying out the investigation into the crash, in which a child on the ground was among the dead, according to authorities.

He said that he "instructed the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with all other authorised bodies, to clarify all the circumstances of the disaster."

Police say the crash killed five Interior Ministry officials, one national police official and all three helicopter crew members.

Monastyrskyy’s deputy Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych were among the dead.

Mr Zelenskyy also said the head of Ukraine's National Police will be temporarily in charge of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in place of Monastyrskyi.

"Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, Yevhen Yenin and their colleagues who died in the crash are not people who can be easily replaced," he said.

