English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Ukraine

Helicopter crash inquiry: Zelenskyy orders a criminal probe into his interior minister's death

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews
Crash debris in a Brovary kindergarten: the scene of Ukraine's deadly helicopter accident
Crash debris in a Brovary kindergarten: the scene of Ukraine's deadly helicopter accident   -   Copyright  Daniel Cole/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

Ukraine's president said an investigation had been initiated after a helicopter carrying the country's Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyy crashed into a kindergarten in a foggy residential suburb of Kyiv, killing him and about a dozen other people.

Volodymr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday the country's security service is carrying out the investigation into the crash, in which a child on the ground was among the dead, according to authorities.

He said that he "instructed the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with all other authorised bodies, to clarify all the circumstances of the disaster."

Police say the crash killed five Interior Ministry officials, one national police official and all three helicopter crew members.

Monastyrskyy’s deputy Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych were among the dead.

Mr Zelenskyy also said the head of Ukraine's National Police will be temporarily in charge of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in place of Monastyrskyi.

"Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, Yevhen Yenin and their colleagues who died in the crash are not people who can be easily replaced," he said.

Watch the video in the player above.