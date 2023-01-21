Dramatic bodycam footage released after Ukraine helicopter crash

In Ukraine, police in the Kyiv region have released dramatic bodycam footage shot by a first responder arriving at the scene of Wednesday's helicopter crash which killed the country's interior minister and about a dozen other people.

At one point a man can be heard making a call to emergency services before entering a building in Brovary, on the outskirts of the capital.

Wednesday's crash came just four days after a Russian missile struck an apartment building in Ukraine's southeastern city of Dnipro, killing dozens of civilians, including six children.

That attack was the deadliest on civilians since the spring.