Dramatic bodycam footage released after Ukraine helicopter crash

By Euronews  with AP
The bodycam footage shows the chaos after the helicopter crashed
The bodycam footage shows the chaos after the helicopter crashed

In Ukraine, police in the Kyiv region have released dramatic bodycam footage shot by a first responder arriving at the scene of Wednesday's helicopter crash which killed the country's interior minister and about a dozen other people.

At one point a man can be heard making a call to emergency services before entering a building in Brovary, on the outskirts of the capital.

Wednesday's crash came just four days after a Russian missile struck an apartment building in Ukraine's southeastern city of Dnipro, killing dozens of civilians, including six children.

That attack was the deadliest on civilians since the spring.