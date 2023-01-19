It's "absurd" that we are listening to the people who are mainly responsible for the climate crisis said Swedish climate activist Greta Thumburg outside the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Thursday.

Ugandan activist, Vanessa Nakate also said that there is a disconnect between the topics being discussed and what is happening in reality.

She said that in the areas most affected by climate change, people are "stretching their livelihoods, clinging to their lives”.

20-year-old Thunberg was released on Tuesday after she was detained by police in Germany during a protest against the expansion of a coal mine.

The annual World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from Jan. 16 until Jan. 20 under the theme 'Cooperation in a Fragmented World' and has brought together hundreds of world leaders and industry leaders for special addresses, panel discussions and meetings on the sidelines.

What have been the highlights of Thursday's sessions so far?

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy attended a breakfast briefing on the sidelines of the gathering in which he bemoaned a “lack of specific weaponry” and said that to win the war, “we cannot just do it with motivation and morale.”

Who can viewers expect to see at sessions in Davos on Thursday?

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands; Mark Rutte, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands; Christine Lagarde, the President of the European Central Bank; Andrej Plenković , the Prime Minister of Croatia; Josef Aschbacher , the Director-General of the European Space Agency (ESA); Yoon Suk Yeol , the President of South Korea; **David Solomon,**Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs; Keir Starmer , the UK opposition leader; Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya , the Leader of the Belarusian Opposition; Yulia Svyrydenko , 1st Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine; Roberta Metsola , the President of the European Parliament; Aleksandar Vučić , the President of Serbia; Edi Rama , the Prime Minister of Albania and Leo Varadkar , the Taoiseach of Ireland.

