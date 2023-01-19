It's 'absurd' that we listen to those causing climate crisis says Greta Thunberg at DavosComments
It's "absurd" that we are listening to the people who are mainly responsible for the climate crisis said Swedish climate activist Greta Thumburg outside the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Thursday.
Ugandan activist, Vanessa Nakate also said that there is a disconnect between the topics being discussed and what is happening in reality.
She said that in the areas most affected by climate change, people are "stretching their livelihoods, clinging to their lives”.
20-year-old Thunberg was released on Tuesday after she was detained by police in Germany during a protest against the expansion of a coal mine.
The annual World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from Jan. 16 until Jan. 20 under the theme 'Cooperation in a Fragmented World' and has brought together hundreds of world leaders and industry leaders for special addresses, panel discussions and meetings on the sidelines.
What have been the highlights of Thursday's sessions so far?
- Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy attended a breakfast briefing on the sidelines of the gathering in which he bemoaned a “lack of specific weaponry” and said that to win the war, “we cannot just do it with motivation and morale.”
- Grant Shapps, the UK Business Minister, discussed how governments and companies can work together to shape the next generation of industrial strategies in the Future of Industrial Policy at 9:00 CET and warned that US President Joe Biden's green subsidy programme is "dangerous".
Who can viewers expect to see at sessions in Davos on Thursday?
- Queen Máxima of the Netherlands; Mark Rutte, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands; Christine Lagarde, the President of the European Central Bank; Andrej Plenković, the Prime Minister of Croatia; Josef Aschbacher, the Director-General of the European Space Agency (ESA); Yoon Suk Yeol, the President of South Korea; **David Solomon,**Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs; Keir Starmer, the UK opposition leader; Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the Leader of the Belarusian Opposition; Yulia Svyrydenko, 1st Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine; Roberta Metsola, the President of the European Parliament; Aleksandar Vučić, the President of Serbia; Edi Rama, the Prime Minister of Albania and Leo Varadkar, the Taoiseach of Ireland.
- Euronews' Sasha Vakulina, Meabh McMahon, Fay Doulgkeri and David Walsh will be on the ground in Davos and are covering all the latest developments.
Boris Johnson awarded a medal
This frame grab from a video shows former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, receiving an honorary “Citizen of Kyiv” medal from Mayor Vitali Klitschko on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
WATCH: Financial Inclusion Beyond Access
What more can technology advancements and cross-sector coordination achieve to increase inclusion for underserved individuals and businesses?
Catch up on this session with panellists Dinesh Kumar Khara, the Chairman of the State Bank of India and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands.
Click here to watch
Welcome back
Hello and welcome back to Euronews' live blog from the World Economic Forum in Davos. We will be keeping you up-to-date with all the latest news on the fourth day of talks in Switzerland.
That's it for Wednesday's live Davos coverage, we will be back tomorrow with all of the latest developments from the World Economic Forum.
The main takeaways from Wednesday's sessions:
- In his long-awaited speech, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on leaders, attending the summit in Davos to "speed" decisions to help Ukraine defeat Russia.
- Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz is under pressure to supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine and has so far, not authorised their delivery. However, Scholz promised to continue sending military support to Ukraine.
- António Guterres, the UN's Secretary-General, launched a new plea for the protection of the planet and the fight against climate change. He also denounced the "big lie of the oil industry".
- In a letter entitled 'The Cost of Extreme Wealth', more than 200 members of the ultra-rich called on leaders at Davos to tax the super-wealthy to narrow the inequality gap.
- Euronews' Sasha Vakulina led a panel called 'State of the Pandemic' and also interviewed the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, on the sidelines of the forum.
- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine’s Western backers will discuss ways to supply heavier and more advanced weapons to help it fight Russia this week.
- France’s junior minister for European Affairs, Laurence Boone, said Europe needs a “big bang” to catch up in moving to renewables and secure energy supplies.
- The First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, said her foundation is working to provide warmth and light to people who are often living in half-destroyed homes in areas occupied by Russian forces.
NATO's position has not changed, Ukraine will become a member country.
NATO's Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg
I know very well that Ukraine needs weapons...weapons are crucial now because this war is really very difficult. This is not the end of the war, Russia is not defeated... they are still very strong... we are afraid they are preparing for a new offensive.
Andrzej Duda, the President of Poland
I don’t know where this place is [Russia's place in the world] it seems that this place is among terrorists, Russia chose this place.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine