France

World's oldest person dies aged 118

By Euronews  with AFP
World's oldest person, Sister Andre, has died aged 118.
World's oldest person, Sister Andre, has died aged 118.   -   Copyright  NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP

The world's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre has died at the age of 118.

Lucile Randon was born in 1904 and took the name of Sister Andre when she joined a Catholic charitable order in 1944.

She worked in several hospitals until her retirement from full-time work in 1979.

Sister Andre died in the early hours of Tuesday morning at her retirement home in France. Last year she had survived contracting COVID-19. 

The world's oldest person is now 115-year-old María Branyas Morera who lives in Spain.