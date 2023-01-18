Mark Ruffalo among elites calling on governments to tax the ultra-richComments
The Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo and heiress Abigail Disney are calling on world leaders and industry experts to urgently introduce wealth taxes.
In a letter published on Wednesday entitled "the cost of extreme wealth", more than 200 members of the ultra-rich called on political leaders attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to tackle rising poverty and inequality.
"The history of the last five decades is a story of wealth flowing nowhere but upwards. In the last few years, this trend has greatly accelerated", the letter said.
"The solution is plain for all to see. You, our global representatives, have to tax us, the ultra-rich, and you have to start now.
"The current lack of action is gravely concerning. A meeting of the ‘global elite’ in Davos to discuss “Cooperation in a Fragmented World” is pointless if you aren’t challenging the root cause of division" the letter added.
This comes as the charity Oxfam International found in a recent study that the richest 1% are increasing their wealth at double the speed of the rest of humanity.
The charity said that for the first time in a quarter of a century, extreme poverty growth has been accompanied by increases in extreme wealth.
What to expect from the third day of the International Economic Forum in Davos:
António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, will give a special address at 11.15 CET
Olena Zelenska, the First Lady of Ukraine, is also due to sit down and have a conversation with host Mirek Dušek, the Managing Director, of the World Economic Forum in Geneva at 13.45 CET
Olaf Scholz, the Chancellor of Germany, will give a special address at 15.45 CET
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, will give a special address at 17.00 CET
Euronews' Sasha Vakulina led 'State of the Pandemic'
Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina was back this morning for another panel discussion. She asked her guests, how can the world shift its COVID-19 strategy from the pandemic response to endemic management and close the persistent gaps in access to diagnostics, therapeutics and health services. The panel included: Stéphane Bancel, the Chief Executive Officer for Moderna and Maria Leptin, the President of the European Research Council.
We are flirting with climate disaster. Every week brings a new climate horror story. Greenhouse gas emissions are at record levels and are growing. The commitment to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees is nearly going up in smoke. Without action, we are heading to a 2.8-degree increase and the consequences as we all know would be devastating."
António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations
Our world is plagued with a perfect storm on a number of fronts. Starting with the short-term: the global economic crisis, the outlook as we all know is bleak. Many parts of the world are facing recession and the entire world faces a slowdown. Ane, we see deepening inequalities and the rapidly unfolding cost-of-living crisis affecting women and girls the most."
António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations
António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations is due to give a special address at 11.15 CET. Other speakers in this session will include Børge Brende, the President of the World Economic Forum in Geneva and Klaus Schwab, the WEP's Founder and Executive Chairman.
