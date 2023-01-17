"Europe pulled together when it mattered the most," said Ursula von der Leyen in a special address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday

In her opening words, the President of the European Commission praised the people of Ukraine for their "moral and physical courage" amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

"In this last year, your country has moved the world and inspired all of Europe. And I can assure you that Europe will always stand with you" said von der Leyen.

The President also reiterated the European Commission’s announcement on Monday that it is delivering €3 billion in financial support which will be part of an €18 billion support package for Ukraine in 2023. This sum will help support hospitals and schools, and pay wages and pensions.

Until Friday 20 January, international leaders and members of civil society will discuss the world's main challenges under the theme "Cooperation in a Fragmented World"

Euronews has journalists Sasha Vakulina, Meabh Mc Mahon, Foteini Doulgkeri and David Walsh on the ground

On Tuesday, the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, British actor, Idris Elba, and Finnish Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, will be among those present, along with more than 50 heads of state and government