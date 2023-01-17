Ursula von der Leyen: 'Europe pulled together when it mattered the most'Comments
"Europe pulled together when it mattered the most," said Ursula von der Leyen in a special address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday
In her opening words, the President of the European Commission praised the people of Ukraine for their "moral and physical courage" amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
"In this last year, your country has moved the world and inspired all of Europe. And I can assure you that Europe will always stand with you" said von der Leyen.
The President also reiterated the European Commission’s announcement on Monday that it is delivering €3 billion in financial support which will be part of an €18 billion support package for Ukraine in 2023. This sum will help support hospitals and schools, and pay wages and pensions.
- Until Friday 20 January, international leaders and members of civil society will discuss the world's main challenges under the theme "Cooperation in a Fragmented World"
- Euronews has journalists Sasha Vakulina, Meabh Mc Mahon, Foteini Doulgkeri and David Walsh on the ground
- On Tuesday, the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, British actor, Idris Elba, and Finnish Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, will be among those present, along with more than 50 heads of state and government
Almost 2 in 3 chief economists say a global recession is likely
WATCH: Saadia Zahidi, Raghuram G. Rajan, Nela Richardson and Gilles Moëc walk attendees in this media briefing through the global economic outlook for 2023. While stagflation (high inflation combined with low economic growth and high unemployment) is predicted to be the highest in Europe, some economists say the cost-of-living crisis might reach its peak and become less severe by the end of this year.
2023 Explained: Chief Economist Briefing
Von der Leyen denounces "aggressive attempts to attract our industrial capacities to China or elsewhere"
“China has made boosting clean tech innovation and manufacturing a key priority in its five-year plan. It dominates global production in sectors like electric vehicles or solar panels, which are essential for the transition”, said von der Leyen.
“But competition on net-zero must be based on a level playing field. China has been openly encouraging energy-intensive companies in Europe and elsewhere to relocate all or part of their production”, she said.
The Commission President warned that while Beijing promises low labour costs and cheap energy, it heavily subsidises its industry and restricts access to its market for EU companies.
Nevertheless, von der Leyen added that Europe will still need to work and trade with China, but the priority must be on “de-risking rather than decoupling.
“This means using all our tools to deal with unfair practices – including the new Foreign Subsidies Regulation. We will not hesitate to open investigations if we consider that our procurement or other markets are being distorted by such subsidies” she said.
In a tweet, the President said, "the road to net-zero will be the greatest transformation of our times. Europe has what it takes – talent, researchers, industrial capacity".
"We are in it for as long as it takes", Ursula von der leyen
"Europe’s reaction to the war is the latest example of how our Union has pulled together when it matters the most," said the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen in a special address.
Olena Zelenska: "We can't allow a new Chernobyl to happen again"
Welcome back to Euronews' live blog. We will be keeping you up-to-date with the top developments from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
The First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska gave a special address in Davos on Tuesday morning as Russia's invasion of Ukraine nears the 11-month mark.
European affairs correspondent for Euronews, Meabh McMahon, tweeted this picture below during Zelenska's speech.
More Live Blog coverage to come on Tuesday
That's the end of Live Blog coverage from Davos for Monday, but we will be back here with more live news from the World Economic Forum on Tuesday.
Executive Director of Oxfam in Davos
The anti-poverty pressure group Oxfam International made the early headlines today with a report suggesting that the richest one per cent of humanity is accumulating wealth at double the speed of the rest of humanity. Its executive director Gabriela Bucher has tweeted that she's in Switzerland to speak up for the 99%.
Five Key Talking Points
My colleague David Walsh has posted this article outlining the main themes up for discussion this year.
Davos 2023: The 5 key issues dominating the WEF agenda this yearThe theme of the 2023 World Economic Forum meeting is "Cooperation in a fragmented world" - and the problems needing global solutions are mounting up.
Elon Musk says WEF gives him "the willies"
Elon Musk says he declined an invitation to #wef2023. In a tweet published today, the now-only-second-richest man in the world wrote:
I guess there’s value to having a mixed government & commercial forum of some kind. WEF does kinda give me the willies though, but I’m sure everything is fine
Financier George Soros is another notable absentee.